Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of PLD opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

