Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after purchasing an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

