Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Target Price at $229.30

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.22.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waters by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

