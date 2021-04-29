Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $83.23

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:TREX opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. Trex has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

