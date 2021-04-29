Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $9.67

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 6,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,181. The firm has a market cap of $829.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $4,037,187.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,440,273 shares of company stock valued at $143,756,072. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 129.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

