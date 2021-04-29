Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $33.75

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 115,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,692,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.