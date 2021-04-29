Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $212.93

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.96.
Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.65. 4,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.47. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.
Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
