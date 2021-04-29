Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $212.93

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.65. 4,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.47. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

