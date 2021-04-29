Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $42.88

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.