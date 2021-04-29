Brokerages Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target at $44.43

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

Several brokerages have commented on FRG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FRG remained flat at $$37.63 during midday trading on Monday. 984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,216. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $374,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

