Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT at $43.40

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,488. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

