Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. SP Plus posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,452. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

