Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. NIKE reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NKE stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.46. The stock had a trading volume of 610,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

