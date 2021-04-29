Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,111. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

