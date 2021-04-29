Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.51. 2,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,448. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

