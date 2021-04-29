Brokerages Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

BKH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.