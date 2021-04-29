Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post $34.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 56,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,309. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.