Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Transcat posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

TRNS stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $378.48 million, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

