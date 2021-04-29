Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $109.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $477.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million.

SWIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 91,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.36.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.