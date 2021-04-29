Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Duluth reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.07 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $475.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 3,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duluth by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.