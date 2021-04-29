Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

