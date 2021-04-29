Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.89). Carvana reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total value of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 847,143 shares of company stock worth $235,180,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.80. 30,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.96. Carvana has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.