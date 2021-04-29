Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.39 Per Share

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.97). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($7.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.50) to ($6.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

