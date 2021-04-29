Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £140.32 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £140.32 ($183.33).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £133.44 ($174.34).

On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £141.27 ($184.57).

On Friday, January 29th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £137.88 ($180.14).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 876.50 ($11.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 849.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 809.87. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 889 ($11.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 940 ($12.28).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

