British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 296,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

