Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.350-7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

