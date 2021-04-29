Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.