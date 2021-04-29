Brio Consultants LLC Sells 855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 174,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

