Brio Consultants LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.36. 5,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

