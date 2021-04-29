Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 3,504 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.96. 46,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

