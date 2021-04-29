Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EAT traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

