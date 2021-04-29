BrightView (BV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $18.13 on Thursday. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

