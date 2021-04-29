Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.540 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.