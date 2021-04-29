Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.540 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
