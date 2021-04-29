Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 274,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

