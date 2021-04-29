Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 75,455 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distributes, blends, and packages of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products. It also offers completion, cementing, acidizing, stimulation, and production chemicals; and sells calcium nitrate, silica fume, hydrated lime, potash, sodium carbonate, surfactants, and soda ash.

