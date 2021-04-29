BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 23.36 ($0.31) on Wednesday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.