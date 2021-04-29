BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 23.36 ($0.31) on Wednesday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

