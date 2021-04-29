Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 468 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,716,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.65. 14,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,176. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

