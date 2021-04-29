Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 21,327 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

NYSE:MRK traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. 1,140,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

