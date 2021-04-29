Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $77,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,066. The company has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

