Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 419 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.33. The company had a trading volume of 71,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.24. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

