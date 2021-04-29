Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $233.53. 115,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.