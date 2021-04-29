BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,835,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

