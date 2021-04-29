Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$270.00 to C$275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$256.20.

BYD traded down C$2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$226.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,910. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$219.26. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5399996 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

