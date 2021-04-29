BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Short Interest Update

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 207.6% from the March 31st total of 903,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $11.46 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

