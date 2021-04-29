Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Declares $0.27 Annual Dividend

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

