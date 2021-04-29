Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

