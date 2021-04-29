Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
