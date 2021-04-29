BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

