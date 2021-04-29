BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

