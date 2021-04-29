Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

