Bokf Na Sells 5,569 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

