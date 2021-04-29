Bokf Na Sells 3,184 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $140.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

